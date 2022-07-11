YBN Nahmir returned with visuals to his latest single, “Bows,” last Friday. The Alabama rapper has kept fans engaged over the past few months with 4 new loosies accompanied by videos following the release of his debut studio album, Visionland, back in March 2021. The project featured 21 Savage, Offset, G-Eazy and more.

Now the “Rubbin the paint” rapper is looking to make his stamp on 2022. On “Bows” Nahmir falls back into his comfort zone with an uptempo beat produced by HoodRixh. On the track, he is in a full flex zone from changing his “Rari for that Lambo” after a car crash and simply not giving “a f**k” because he’s “coming for them bands.”

Check out the video for “Bows” below. Let us know what you think about YBH Nahmir’s new single in the comments.

Advertisement