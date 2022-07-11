Young Guru Epitomizes ‘Real Talk Drives Real Change’ Campaign With New Director Position at Roc Nation School

Young Guru Epitomizes ‘Real Talk Drives Real Change’ Campaign With New Director Position at Roc Nation School

Young Guru’s production prowess stretches beyond the boards and booth. While the Grammy winner’s work has earned the praise as the “most famous and successful engineer in the history of Hip-Hop,” he continues to add to his legendary palette.

The Grammy Award winning engineer recently joined Gia Peppers’ award winning podcast, “More Than That with Gia Peppers” for a campaign initiative entitled, Real Talk Drives Real Change. Presented by Chevrolet, Urban One and Dentsu, the platform ignites “conversation to be both held and heard to enable actionable change resulting in true progress.”

The campaign kicked off last month in Washington, DC behind the theme: “Higher Education Access.”

Advertisement

The event came on the heels of Young Guru’s announcement as the newest director of Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

Guru took to Instagram to announce his position as the Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship, & Production program at the Roc Nation School at Long Island University, Brooklyn.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am!! This chapter is called ‘Education,'” said Guru on Instagram.

“Education is a valuable platform to show talented students how to navigate the music industry, preserve music history, and share their culture with the world.”

In addition, students can apply to receive “Full tuition scholarships‘ to the program as well. Guru’s position perfectly aligns with the campaign. The scholarships serves as one of many catalysts for higher education access.

The Real Talk Drives Real Change initiative continues throughout the Summer and beginning of fall. Each city will discuss a different theme to expand on how to drive the change. In Washington D.C. the theme was Higher Education Access. The upcoming tour dates will focus on “Policy & Justice Reform, Mental Health Awareness and Financial Freedom.

With over 25 years in the music industry, Young Guru continues to drive and represent change for the next generation in more ways than one.