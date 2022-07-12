Author Esmeralda Baez is gearing up to release her new book Reset & Reboot (Regaining Mindfulness), a short and inspirational self-growth story.

The 90-page, seven-chapter literary work of self-reflecting art highlights the value of detoxing, the importance of visualization, and mastering the skills of self-care and discipline.

In addition to being a Dominican author, Baez is an experienced music executive and businesswoman. Baez is also an entrepreneur, establishing her company, Elite Vision Media, with her work contributing to the legacies of over 50 national and international magazines.

Baez’s star began to skyrocket after crafting successful projects for Nigerian Afro Pop Singer Yemi Alade, Puerto Rican musician JonZ, and more. Her career also led her to produce digital campaigns for retired NFL star Nate Burleson, Chicago rapper G-Herbo and the uber-popular podcast EArn Your Leisure. Baez is currently an impactful contributor to Source Latino, a member of the Recording Academy and Forbes The Culture, and advocates for mental health as a participant in the Mental Health Foundation while supporting UNICEF.

Reset & Reboot will highlight the advantages of focusing on living a life with purpose and what led manifestation to become one of the most potent tools and trends in the mainstream.

Throughout Reset & Reboot, Baez will highlight her journey, infused with personal anecdotes about mental health, overcoming an illness, and her thoughts and experiences with using social media. On a personal level, Baez is an influencer with purpose, as she provides motivational messages on her social media platforms. Baez states her objective for the book is to bring awareness about wellness to the masses while assisting readers in overcoming emotional challenges.



Reset & Reboot from Esmeralda Baez is set for a pre-sale this Friday, July 15. The book’s official launch will be in the second week of August. Reset & Reboot will be available at Barnes & Nobles, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The Ebook will be available for purchase on apple and iTunes books. Hardcover copies retail at $18.99, and soft covers at $11.99.