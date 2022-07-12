On Thursday evening, July 7th, at the Burberry flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Brent Faiyaz and Burberry held a listening party to mark the debut of his new album Wasteland.

The cocktail hour and musical performance were held on the building’s rooftop while viewing Rodeo Drive at dusk. To celebrate the official release of Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz invited friends, artists, and collaborators to a special performance of brand-new songs from the album. Additionally, during the evening, visitors took in a live symphonic performance and a DJ set by Zack Bia.

Big Sean, Duckwrth, Halle Bailey, Maria Isabel, Nastasya Generalova, and Sami Miro were among the attendees.

You can see images from the night below.