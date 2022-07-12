On Thursday evening, July 7th, at the Burberry flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Brent Faiyaz and Burberry held a listening party to mark the debut of his new album Wasteland.


The cocktail hour and musical performance were held on the building’s rooftop while viewing Rodeo Drive at dusk. To celebrate the official release of Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz invited friends, artists, and collaborators to a special performance of brand-new songs from the album. Additionally, during the evening, visitors took in a live symphonic performance and a DJ set by Zack Bia.

Big Sean, Duckwrth, Halle Bailey, Maria Isabel, Nastasya Generalova, and Sami Miro were among the attendees.

You can see images from the night below.

Zack Bia wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Sami Miro wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Nastasya Generalova wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Maria Isabel wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Halle Bailey wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Duckwrth wearing Burberry to the Wasteland Listening Party

Burberry and Brent Faiyaz Host Listening Party to Celebrate His New Album Wasteland6

Burberry and Brent Faiyaz Host Listening Party to Celebrate His New Album Wasteland5

Burberry and Brent Faiyaz Host Listening Party to Celebrate His New Album Wasteland

Burberry and Brent Faiyaz Host Listening Party to Celebrate His New Album Wasteland1

Burberry and Brent Faiyaz Host Listening Party to Celebrate His New Album Wasteland2

