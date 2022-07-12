We’ve all seen the HOV lanes on the freeway, and we all know that they’re for high occupancy vehicles. If you’re a fan of hip-hop then you’ve probably thought of Jay-Z when you saw HOV. However, Charlamagne Tha God not only thought of Jay when seeing the HOV lanes, he thought that those lanes were specifically for Jay-Z.

Charlamagne admitted in a new episode of The Breakfast Club that when he first moved to New York City, he thought that Jay-Z had his own lanes on the highway when he designated “HOV” lanes.

“I want y’all to keep in mind that I know nothing about the HOV lane. The first time I ever saw an HOV lane was in New York City, and I said to myself, ‘Damn, JAY-Z got his own lane in New York,’” Charlamagne said. “When I moved here in 2006, that’s the first thing I thought. I said, ‘Damn, JAY-Z got his own lanes in New York. He really is the king of New York.”

DJ Envy didn’t even want to entertain his co-host and told him to shut up.

While some might say “really Charlamagne?” media legend is from Moncks Corner, South Carolina. In his book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It, Charla describes his hometown as full of “dirt roads” and “tumbleweeds.”

You can check out Charlamagne’s HOV lane comments here.