Congratulations are in order to Bria Murphy, daughter, 32 of Eddie Murphy, and fiancee, actor Michael Xavier, who married over the weekend in a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills on Saturday with her famous Dad and mom to witness and celebrate the nuptials. The private ceremony included 250 of the couple’s closest friends and family according to People. Clearly, a family affair as photos showed dad, Eddie Murphy walking her down the aisle, including mother of the bride, Nicole Murphy, and sisters Bella and Zoe were bridesmaids.

Images from the special day showed a beaming bride wearing a Netta BenShabu Couture bridal gown, surrounded by romantic decor including white flowers, and candlelit chandeliers, a performance by Johnny Gill, and a bouquet toss caught by no other than Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, Jazmin who’s dating Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric. The happy couple is honeymooning in Maui.

We wish the newlyweds all the best. See below for pics and the sweetest moments of the day.

