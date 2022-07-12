Dipset’s Juelz Santana officially launches his independent label I Can’t Feel My Face. The independent label currently includes artists from the tri-state area such as Santana’s nephew Young Ja, Ski, and Caesar.

The I Can’t Feel My Face’s logo is made of a zombified baby with the signature Santana bandana. On the brand’s Instagram page, you can see the likes of Dave East, Jim Jones, 5ive Mics, N.O.R.E., and King Gillie all babysitting the bag and showing love to Santana.“The baby just made sense,” Santana states, “All of a sudden, the baby began taking on a life of its own. Over time, the baby will evolve into a cartoon with voice overs for music videos.

The weed strain is a part of I Can’t Feel My Face’s extensive media hub. The full platform will include music, clothing, and weed all embodying the Santana lifestyle.

Advertisement

“What started out as a mixtape title with Lil Wayne turned into something much more,” states Santana.

ICFMF is a sponsor of the Diplomats & Friends Burning Gas Tour starting on July 16th in New York City.