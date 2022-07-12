Mario Blasted by Fans Online After Announcing New Collaboration with Tory Lanez

All the good favor Mario built up during his VERZUZ battle with Omarion may be headed out the window after the singer announced a new single with Tory Lanez.

Ahead of Monday, Mario teased a “special announcement,” which turned out to be a new single with Lanez, the alleged shooter of Megan Thee Stallion.

“This Friday dropping new music!” Mario wrote. “This one called ‘MAIN ONE’! S/O to my bro @torylanez ! We went crazy tap in!”

Fans were quick to hop online and highlight it was a bad move to work with Lanez at the moment, but also highlighted how he tweeted society needs to protect black women and how upset he was about the reported shooting.

Mario had women swooning 2 weeks ago during and after that Verzuz. And now he’s about to completely undo all of that by putting out a record with Tory Lanez. Are artists’ teams really this stupid? — Reid (@RVAReid) July 11, 2022

“There’s no way Mario could squander all the free PR and goodwill he got from the Verzuz!”



Mario: https://t.co/BZAbNQx3C1 pic.twitter.com/Ae1deE06Bg — pikaCHUKWU 🌟 (@chukwuuu) July 11, 2022

Wait. @OHYESMARIO you partnered with a women focused platform and got on there and openly said we should separate Tory Lanez music from him being an abuser because you have a song coming out with him??? https://t.co/KNb0e41Kfy — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) July 11, 2022

Y’all going in on Mario for working with Tory Lanez seems like a waste of time. You weren’t going to listen to that song with or without Tory Lanez. — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 11, 2022

Mario went from “Black men, we gotta control our ego” to teaming up with “my bro Tory Lanez?” pic.twitter.com/xjX5oTCQCM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 11, 2022

You can see Mario’s official announcement below.