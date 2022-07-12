On July 15, Mass Appeal will release DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, the first EP from Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack. The five-track project, produced by the legendary DJ Premier, will honor the sounds of one of Hip Hop’s most active producers and feature brand-new, original music from Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick.

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program,” said DJ Premier. “Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50-years will bring.”

The Soundtrack will consist of 10 EPs of all new music, bringing together the most renowned producers in the business who are shaping the culture in honor of 50 years of Hip Hop. Fans may anticipate new tracks selected by Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy after the release of DJ Premier’s EP.

The new agreement between Mass Appeal and The Orchard will provide distribution for the entire series. This project, which brings together some of the biggest names in hip hop, will strengthen the #HipHop50 movement by honoring some of the most recent and greatest artists to do it while also capturing 50 years of culture. Various philanthropic groups, including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2024, will receive a share of all #HipHop50 revenues.

The tracklist is available below:

Lettin’ Off Steam Feat Joey Bada$$

Remy Rap Feat Remy Ma & Rapsody

Beat Breaks Feat Nas

Terrible 2’s Feat Run The Jewels

The Root Of All Feat Lil Wayne & Slick Rick