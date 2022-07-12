Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos got a new quarterback. Now they have a new member of the ownership group. According to Yahoo! Sports, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined the team’s ownership group on Monday. The ownership group is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family.

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group,” Rob Walton said in a statement. “A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school.

“Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.” – Rob Walton in a statement

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group.



Statement » pic.twitter.com/yqVHrPhC2M — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2022

“It’s an honor to be part of this ownership group,” Rice said in a statement. “Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today”



Rice and the ownership group are buying the Broncos for $4.65 billion in a pending sale.

The Broncos will open the season on the road when Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle to take on his former team the Seahawks.

