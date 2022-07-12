Undefeated lightweight boxing sensation Frank “The Ghost” Martin (15-0-11KOs) sent shock waves throughout boxing in January 2022 with a highlight knockout victory against Romero Duno — making him a fight-to-watch of 2022 in a division that includes recognizable boxing superstars Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

The Ghost is the latest boxing star in Derrick James’s stable, already home to two undisputed champions in Errol Spence Jr and Jermell Charlo. Ahead of his upcoming fight this Saturday (July 9) in San Antonio, the 27-year-old southpaw spoke with The Source’s Bryson “Boom” Paul about a variety of topics, including training with Errol Spence Jr, the pros and cons of knockouts, mental health, rankings, if he is the “scariest” fighter in the lightweight division and so much more. Watch the full interview above.

Martin is scheduled to fight Jackson Martinez on the Magsayo vs Vargas undercard at the Alamode in San Antonio, Texas, and airing on Showtime Championship Boxing-Premier Boxing Champions. Martin was originally slated to fight Ricardo Nunez before the last-minute replacement in Martinez. Martin vs. Martinez will open this weekend’s Showtime/PBC event.

Martinez is coming off a loss and marks Martin’s third TV appearance. “I’m looking to establish myself and this will be the third time on TV and I think people are getting to know who I am,” Martin told Ring Magazine. “I wanted to fight when I was young, but my mom (Erica) wouldn’t let me, so I played football and wrestled. When I first told my mom I wanted to box, I was 11 or 12 and she wasn’t for it. There was no pestering my mom about it, but I was always fighting as a kid outside of boxing. My mom wanted me to do something else, because I was at that age when I was fighting in the streets.”

WBC featherweight titlist Mark Magsayo’s first defense against unbeaten Rey Vargas on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (9PM ET/6PM PT) from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.