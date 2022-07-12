A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her anaesthetist during a routine C-section at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was secretly filmed putting his penis in the woman’s mouth after he sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.

Bezerra just completed his medical training in anaesthesia two months ago, The Sun reported. Hospital staff were reportedly worried about the amount of drugs he was giving to his patients so nurses fitted a secret camera to witness hs movements.

They were horrified to see him sexually assaulting the woman as other doctors performed the C-section on her less than a metre away behind a surgical curtain.

He reportedly assaulted her for almost ten minutes.

