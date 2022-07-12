You know Black Twitter doesn’t miss a thing and now they are dragging the WNBA for its less than stellar WNBA All-Star Most Valuable Player trophy.

The WNBA was dragged on the social media platform for its low-budget MVP hardware in comparison to the trophy the NBA splurges on.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, of Team Wilson, was presented with the pint-size MVP trophy during the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game at the Wintrust Arena on July 10, 2022 in Chicago.

Advertisement

Kelsey led her team to a 134-112 victory over Team Stewart. She scored 30 points to match the All-Star scoring record set by Maya Moore in 2015.

One Twitter user wrote, “The WNBA could have gone to Amazon and bought a better looking trophy.”

Other Twitter users decided to chip in and buy Kelsey a fancier MVP trophy with her name on it.

Do you think the WNBA could have done better?

I know right…#WNBA just mocks itself sometimes. — Thomas (@jazzmessenger) July 11, 2022

NO WAY THE WNBA ALL STAR GAME MVP TROPHY COSTS $18 😭😭😭😭YOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/UBJ11o3HfX — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 11, 2022

The WNBA could have gone to Amazon and bought a better looking trophy pic.twitter.com/zfMDBSZSDh — UrbanTakeOne (@UrbanTake_001) July 10, 2022

They went to cop this at Target while they were still playing https://t.co/Zyxk60Dc1W — Ahmed🇸🇴/I Need An Opportunity (@big_business_) July 10, 2022

😂😂😂 they know they wrong for that. Whatever in the budget I guess. — Terrell Humphrey 🎥💻🖌🎹 (@T3DPRODUCTIONS) July 11, 2022