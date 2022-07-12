You know Black Twitter doesn’t miss a thing and now they are dragging the WNBA for its less than stellar WNBA All-Star Most Valuable Player trophy.
The WNBA was dragged on the social media platform for its low-budget MVP hardware in comparison to the trophy the NBA splurges on.
Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, of Team Wilson, was presented with the pint-size MVP trophy during the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star game at the Wintrust Arena on July 10, 2022 in Chicago.
Kelsey led her team to a 134-112 victory over Team Stewart. She scored 30 points to match the All-Star scoring record set by Maya Moore in 2015.
One Twitter user wrote, “The WNBA could have gone to Amazon and bought a better looking trophy.”
Other Twitter users decided to chip in and buy Kelsey a fancier MVP trophy with her name on it.
Do you think the WNBA could have done better?