Two minors ages 10 and 14-years-old wanted in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month surrendered to police Monday afternoon.

The gruesome incident took place at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Police say 73-year-old James Lambert was attacked by four males and three females. The suspects who brutally beat Lambert with a traffic cone are believed to be in their early to mid-teens. Action News has learned two of the suspects are minors and are siblings.

The question remains–why are young children resorting to violence? Is it anger, idle minds, lack of parenting or activities? What can we do to help rehabilitate these neighborhoods?

Advertisement

Watch the video below.