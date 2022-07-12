Today, prestigious one-on-one breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, reveals the U.S. line-up for its highly-anticipated regional qualifiers and the return of the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour. Regional qualifiers, or cyphers, will take place across the country, summoning the best b-boys and b-girls for battles, community building, and mentorship.

The competition kicks off on July 23 in Philadelphia followed by regional cyphers in Austin, Orlando, Boston, and Seattle. Regional cyphers bring together 16 of the region’s top b-boys and b-girls to battle 1v1 in a knockout bracket format. A panel of respected breakers from each region determines which competitors will advance to the Red Bull BC One National Final in Los Angeles.

The 2022 season saw an expansion of the program with the inception of open prequalifying city cyphers, which took place throughout the country this spring and ensured breakers of all levels had an opportunity to secure a spot in the elite competition. Regional qualifiers include invitees chosen for their elite breaking ability as well as champions and runners up from the open city cyphers.

Emerging b-girl Jeyna Ponce took the win at the Las Vegas city cypher before deciding to also participate in San Diego where she claimed runner up. “Since I’m new to battling, the open cypher tested my competition skills. I’m not often around an abundance of female breakers and these events showed me the potential of my own break technique while introducing me to a community of individuals I can learn from.”

Born and raised in Las Vegas, 21-year old Ponce grew up surrounded by family and peers in prominent dance crews such as Super Cr3w, Jabbawockeez, and Full Force. With a decade of training in everything from jazz to choreo, Ponce found her way to break while studying at Alchemy Breaking Academy in Summer 2020 and never looked back. Ponce is set to compete at the regional qualifier in Austin, TX.

Coinciding with the cyphers, the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour returns in 2022 with multi-city stops featuring the world class Red Bull BC One All Stars, an elite breaking crew, including Logistx (USA), Lilou (FR), Ronnie (USA), RoxRite (USA), Phil Wizard (CANADA), Lil Zoo (Austria), Victor (USA), and Neguin (USA/BRAZIL). Commencing August 4th, the Red Bull BC One All Star tour will stop in Austin, New York City, Philadelphia, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, and Seattle. Cultivating a platform for mentorship, while ushering in the next generation of breakers, each stop on the tour will host workshops, community jams, panels, and exhibition battles led by Red Bull BC One All Stars.

“I’m excited to get back on the road and reconnect with the b-boys and b-girls bringing break to new heights. With breaking making its way to the 2024 Paris Games, mentorship takes on an important role. As the community expands and competition levels rise, this is the moment to inspire the next generation while ensuring the strong foundation of heritage,” says Red Bull BC One All Star Ronnie.

The 2022 Red Bull BC One cypher season celebrates the art and athleticism of breaking, those who have pioneered the sport, and the communities who shape what it looks like today. With the Red Bull BC One World Final returning to New York, the birthplace of break, for the first time in 13 years, the competition aims to pay tribute to the sport’s heritage and invites the international community to celebrate breaking’s roots while looking to its future.

RED BULL BC ONE U.S. CYPHER SCHEDULE

East Cypher [Philadelphia, PA]: Saturday, July 23, Cherry Street Pier

South Cypher [Austin, TX]: Saturday, August 6, ACL Live

Southeast Cypher [Orlando, FL]: Saturday, August 13, Celine Orlando

Northeast Cypher [Boston, MA]: Saturday, August 20, The Sinclair

Northwest Cypher [Seattle, WA]: Friday, August 26, Showbox SODO

National Final [Los Angeles, CA]: Saturday, September 17, Eden Hollywood

Camp [New York, NY]: Wednesday, November 10 – Saturday, November 12, Capitale

World Final [New York, NY] November 12, Hammerstein Ballroom

RED BULL BC ONE ALL STAR TOUR SCHEDULE

Austin, TX: August 6 – 7

New York City: August 10 – 11

Philadelphia, PA August 12 – 13

Orlando, FL: August 12 – 13

Northeast/Collegiate All Star Tour Stops: August 18 – 20

Chicago, IL: August 23

Seattle, WA s: August 25 -26

For more information about individual cyphers, exhibitions, workshops, and tickets check out the Red Bull BC One website and be sure to follow @RedBullBCOne on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter.