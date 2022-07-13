Bobby Shmurda is free from a record label and is ready to let off some new projects. Speaking with HotNewHipHop, Shmurda revealed that he is dropping off the BoDBoy EP this month, which will feature his partner Rowdy Rebel and also experiment with Reggae.

In addition, Bobby will also drop off his album shortly after, which is titled Ready To Live. In the feature, Bobby revealed who he was been working alongside for the release.

“We got DaBaby, Meek Mill, Rich The Kid. You got f*cking Rowdy Rebel, you got 42 Dugg, you got Key Glock,” Bobby said. “You got two of my artists, Shmann Dawgg and Gino. You got Fivio.”

Ready To Live is set to drop with 14 tracks. You can read the full cover story here.