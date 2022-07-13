T-Pain recently provided one of the biggest hot takes of the year in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. The “I’m Sprung” artist said that if 2Pac were alive today, he would have gotten “ate the f*ck up” by todays rappers, and probably would have gotten killed sooner because of social media.

“‘Pac would’ve gotten killed sooner [if social media existed] and he would’ve gotten his ass ate the f*ck up lyrically,” T-Pain said. “Lyricism-wise, ‘Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered. Bro, ‘Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform.”

After Pain’s comments went viral, Boosie caught wind of the remarks and decided to take to Twitter to refute the controversial takes.

“2Pac was a great lyricist ‼️U probably wouldn’t understand him if u never been through the struggles that this world brings‼️ @TPAIN I disagree ✅the lyrics n songs these days last a couple years n there gone because they don’t have meaning .The lyrics don’t touch your heart,” Boosie tweeted.

Boosie went on to say that if Pac was still alive, rappers and other critics would think twice before trying to slander his name or disrespect him. “I dont like when y’all sh*t on 2Pac. If he was living YALL wouldn’t step r talk about PAC n them death row n*ggas.”

Boosie then wondered why Pac’s music still hits even nearly 30 years later while people’s other favorite rappers music does not. “Why PAC music still hittin n yo favorite lyricist Not?” Boosie tweeted.

T-Pain has not responded to Boosie’s comments.