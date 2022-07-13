Today has been declared a day of mourning in the City of Akron. Family, friends and supporters will gather today to remember the life of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

Jayland Walker, a back man, was shot to death last month by Akron police after a brief chase.The incident is being investigated by state agents.

Walker was unarmed when he was shot, according to authorities, but police say a handgun was later found in the car. Akron police said they initially stopped Walker for a “traffic and equipment violation.”

Visitation for Jayland Walker will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today at the Akron Civic Theatre with the funeral scheduled to begin at 1:00pm. A livestream video feed will be available online to view here.

