Funk Flex Sends Scathing Diss To Conway The Machine After Rapper Outs Him For Gatekeeping: “I Think U Have Peaked My Guy”

Conway the Machine took to Instagram live where he called out Funk Flex and other NYC DJs for being out-of-touch “gatekeepers” in the game.

“New York, in my opinion, man you gotta get them old n*ggas up out the way like Flex and them n*ggas man,” the Griselda co-founder said. “You know what I mean? Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh. Good thing I don’t need y’all n*ggas cause if I needed y’all n*ggas y’all n*ggas would be fake stifling my groove.”

Shortly after Conway’s remarks went viral, Funk Flex responded to Conway in a scathing diss in multiple Instagram posts, saying that he’s a “sorry lyricist” and thinks that the Griselda Records co-founder has “peaked.”

“WHY DO I GET ON THE NERVES OF MULTI PLATINUM / WORLD WIDE TOURING ARTIST LIKE GRISELDA? MANAGED BY ROCKNATION AND SIGNED TO EMINEM / INTERSCOPE?” Flex said in one post. “IM OLD.. OVER THE HILL… IRRELEVANT… PLUS IM NOT IN TUNE WITH THE NEW GENERATION! MY SUPPORT IS PRETTY MUCH NOT NEEDED? WHY DO I MAKE SO MANY PEOPLE SO UPSET?”

He went on to post another diss on his Instagram, this time tagging the God Don’t Make Mistakes artist. In this post, he called Conway a “sorry lyricist” and said that with all of the major label backing he has, Conway can only blame himself for his career not being where he wants it to be.

“@whoisconway hahahah! Sooooo? Let’s begin! Your managed by ROCNATION? (JAYZ) Signed to SHADE RECORDS? (EMINEM) Distributed by INTERSCOPE RECORDS? (MAJOR LABEL) YOUT AND YOUR TEAM HAVE HAD A FEATURE FROM JAYZ, EMINEM, LIL WAYNE, JCOLE, JADAKISS, TRAVIS SCOTT, FRENCH MONTANA AND MORE????? WASNT U ON KANYE / DONDA ALBUM?” Flex wrote.

“IM GONNA GIVE YOU THE ADVICE PAUL ROSENBERG SHOULD OF GAVE U! YOUR A 40 PLUS “BARS RAPPER” SORRY LYRICIST THAT HAS HAD EVERY RESOURCE POSSIBLE! IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY WITH YOUR “CAREER” AS OF TODAY? WITH ALL THEM CO-SIGNS? I THINK U HAVE PEAKED MY GUY? WHAT U THINK? ( YOUR ONLY GONNA TAKE THIS AS DISRESPECT BECAYSE TRUTH MIGHT BE A BIT MUCH FOR YOU?”

Conway and Funk Flex had more words. pic.twitter.com/UmSEJUFLnz — DatPiff (@DatPiff) July 12, 2022

Conway responded to Flex in the comments, saying that Flex’s claims were “false” and doubling down on his comments that his “services are not needed no more.”

“That’s exactly my point lol everything u stated in this post, which most was false, we did all that WITHOUT RADIO my nigga, WITHOUT niggas like you, so why are u needed again??? Lol you’re service’s are not needed no more OL timer… artists can now get rich without u niggas, like I did 🤷🏾‍♂️ again stop me when I’m wrong”