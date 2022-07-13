Gillie Da Kid Claps Back At Rick Ross After Being Called A Fraud, “Why The F*ck Would You Buy A Cow?”

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast co-host Gillie Da Kid sent shots to Rick Ross after the Richer Than I’ve Ever Been artist called him a “fraud.”

The beef stems from an incident in May where Young Money CEO Mack Maine called out Gillie for falsifying a story about Lil Wayne being “shook” when he saw Gillie at an event at Jackson State University. Mack also claimed that Gillie was lying about having ghostwritten for Wayne on Tha Carter 1. Rick Ross commented on Mack Maine’s post, calling Gillie a “fraud.”

Gillie obviously holds some resentment towards Ross, as he brought up the beef n a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

Around the 1:24:52 mark of the podcast, Gillie sneaked dissed Ross and clowned him for buying cattle for his Promised Land estate. “It’s old n*ggas, they don’t hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon’ come back. So, they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb sh*t. ‘I just bought a cow.’ And all this dumb sh*t. F*ck would you buy a cow for?”

Gillie then looked into the camera and continued to go off on the Miami-bred MC, bringing up his past as a correctional officer.

“You knew I was gon’ bake you, n*gga,” Gillie said. “I seen you in those comments. You knew I was gon’ bake your goofy ass. Yeah, f*ck wrong with you? Don’t ever comment on nothing about me, n*gga. When you used to be a CO, n*gga. When you used to lock n*ggas like Wallo in the cell.”

“F*ck these old n*ggas,” Gillie added. “They mad at me ’cause I tell ’em f*ck ’em. All you n*ggas p*ssy. You ain’t gon’ do nothing.”

Gillie Da Kid goes off on Rick Ross and did not hold back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WWkefsk3C0 — Pluggedsoundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) July 11, 2022

And if you didn’t think Gillie was talking about Ross, he then took to DJ Akademiks Instagram comments to clarify that he was indeed talking about Ross.

“This ain’t no fuckin sneak diss. I’m talkin to Ross he should of never been in Mack Maine comments callin me a fraud .”