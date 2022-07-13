Jacquees reminded fans at Essence Festival why he’s the self-proclaimed King of R&B when he performed on Day 2 of Essence Fest on the McDonald’s state.

As fans watched the Georgia singer take over the stage, they sung along to a number of his hits songs including, “At the Club,” “My Peace,” “B.E.D,” “You” and more.

“I felt good because my fans showed up,” he says. I know the city of New Orleans loves me, but people travel from all over to come to Essence. The love they showed me got me ready to do more.”

The Cash Money crooner dropped his latest single, “Say Yeah” back in May in preparation for his 3rd album, which he announced he executive produced by Future.

“I got some crazy heavy hitters on the album. I can’t wait for everybody to hear it,” he says. “This is the best Jacquees. People always say, ‘this is my best album,’ but this is really my best album.”

As of now there is no release date, but the 28-year-old singer says the album is slated to drop this Summer.

Until then he plans to keep fans occupied with the release of “Say Yeah,” and some guest appearances. He recently collaborated with Enchanting for her latest release, “What I Want.”

Peep the “Say Yeah,” video below.