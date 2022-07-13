Kylie Jenner Calls Out Travis Scott for Getting “Smoke” in Instagram Pics

At least he captured her angles.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott headed out for a date night on Monday to Craigs restaurant in West Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leaving Craigs restaurant together in West Hollywood last night 🤎 pic.twitter.com/j2dbjDSjlH — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 11, 2022

Of course the night can not be complete without some pictures to capture the moment. Jenner was dripped in an all Black dress with shades and heels to match, in addition to a small glittery purse. For the night, Travis Scott was Jenner’s photographer as she posted his pics of her on IG.

“Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in all of them,” Jenner said in the caption of the post with eye-rolling, laughing and smoke emojis.

Despite the smokey images, they were approved by her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“You are smoking hot. Look at you queen!!!!!” said Khloe.

Even Travis Scott “Love Galore” collaborator, approved the pics as well calling Jenner a “SLIM GOODIE.”

The image carousel conceited of three picture. One even included the couple as Travis Scott gripped Jenner’s waist in a mirror shot.

La Flame made a few appearances recently at Michael Rubin’s July 4th party in addition to a performance at The Day Party at Coney Island last week. Fan anticipate the “Sicko Mode” artist to drop his forthcoming third studio album, Utopia very soon.