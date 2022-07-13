LeBron James Say Brittney Griner Should Question Whether She Wants To Come Home

LeBron James suggested WNBA star Brittney Griner should question if she ever wants to return back to the United States after being detained in Russia for over 120 days.

During a promo for his HBO show, The Shop, King James says “How can she feel like America has her back?” He then added, “I would be feeling, ‘do I even want to go back to America?'”

The Phoenix Mercury center has been held in Moscow since February as she’s accused of having under a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested at the airport.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist faces charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner says she’s “terrified” she may be held in Russian custody “forever.” She revealed in a handwritten letter sent to the White House in which she pleaded for her freedom.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

Ginger, 31, continued, “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you.”

The Kremlin has been blamed for using Griner as a political pawn while the State Department has said the American basketball center was “wrongfully detained. The White House says the POTUS is committed to bringing home all Americans who are imprisoned overseas.

James, 37, later went to social media to explain his comments on Griner.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” he tweeted. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome”

Watch the promo for the episode that airs on Friday below.

