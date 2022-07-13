Ne-Yo and Jacquees Give R&B Singers Tips on How To Prepare for a Performance

Ne-yo and Jacquees both made their presence felt during Essence Festival weekend. Jacquees performed a number of fan-favorite hits at the McDonald’s stage as the crowd danced and sung along. Ne-Yo on the other hand took time off from his many appearances to stop by the festival and chop it up with everyone.

While discussing the last VERZUZ battle that brought Mario, Omarion, Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Jeremih to the stage, Ne-Yo offered some tips for singers to get ready to perform. Although the VERZUZ was very “entertaining,” Ne-Yo says he’s unsure as to what exactly happened.

“Tea is a very, very, very large and important part of my singing career. I use green tea and honey. That normally works for me,” said the 3-time Grammy winner. That and pineapple juice.”

For Jacquees he adheres to Ne-Yo’s recommendation, but suggests his own methods as well.

“When it’s time (to perform) I like to take a hot shower, to get all the mucus out (of my system),” said the ATL crooner. “I drink throat coat with honey and lemon and chew gum to keep my voice on point. I’m always singing. Whether I’m humming, I always keep my voice ready. I don’t try to yell a lot too. Getting your rest as a singer is like the number one thing, so for all the singers make sure y’all get sleep.”

Both R&B singers are gearing up to drop an album this Summer.

Ne-Yo is set to drop his 8th studio album, Self-Explanatory on July 15th, while Jacquees is gearing up to release an album executive produced by Future.

“It’ll be a cool tutorial for you on what R&B is supposed to sound like,” says Ne-Yo about his album.

Jacquees is calling his project his best album so far as fans await a release date.