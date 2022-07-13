Patti LaBelle dazzled the Essence Festival audience with an unforgettable performing. Dripped in an all-red out, LaBelle took the stage to perform some of her classic hits including “When You Talk About Love,” “Love, Need and Want You and “If Only You Knew.”

One of the many highlights of the night came when LaBelle and her band broke into their rendition of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode.” In true Patti LaBelle fashion, she even kicked off her shoes and channeled her inner West Coast G-funk with a bounce.

Who had Patti Labelle crip walking at #ESSENCEFest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oRnSGhZX0S — RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) July 3, 2022

“My song of life is California Love and so I love all that Hip-Hop stuff,” says LaBelle. I’m a balladeer. I love singing ballads and R&B songs, but some of that Hip-Hop stuff just gets in my soul and I had to put that in the show.”

The “New Attitude” legend ended her performance with her all-time fan favorite song, “Lady Marmalade.” She was joined on stage by the effervescent, Debbie Allen, who broke into a dance number that reminded everyone of why she is a legend in her own right. At the end of the day, two legend women were enjoying their time together on stage.

Debbie Allen was getting her entire life last night ! #ESSENCEFest pic.twitter.com/vWQd7neYkw — He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) July 3, 2022

In addition to her performance, LaBelle introduced some new additions to her line of “Patti’s Good Life” food items. Inspired by her grandchildren who love breakfast, LaBelle’s new offerings will include frozen mini pancakes, mini pancake sandwiches stuffed with PB&J or chocolate hazelnut.