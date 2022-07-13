Quinta Brunson Becomes First Black Woman To Be Nominated in Three Comedy Categories in Same Year

Quinta Brunson is taking over the 2022 Emmy Awards. The genius creator of hit ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary, has become the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in comedy categories in the same year.

According to Variety, the 32-year-old star is nominated for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series for the show’s pilot episode.

In the past, only one Black woman has one in either the lead actress or writing categories. Isabel Sanford won leading actress for her role in The Jeffersons and Lena Waithe won for writing Master of None on Netflix.

The Emmys are set for Monday, Sept. 12.