SOURCE LATINO: FLOTUS Jill Biden Under Fire For Saying Latinos Are Unique As “Breakfast Tacos”

SOURCE LATINO: FLOTUS Jill Biden Under Fire For Saying Latinos Are Unique As “Breakfast Tacos”

The FLOTUS attempt to compliment Latinos left a bad taste in a lot of mouths on Monday.

The First Lady was speaking in San Antonio, Texas at the annual conference of UnidosUS. As she attempted to praise the advocacy organization’s longtime leader, Raul Yzaguirre, Biden said the Latino community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Her poor choice and use of an analogy did not go over well in the Latin community. The FLOTUS also made a stir for her mispronunciation of “bodegas” in the same speech.

Advertisement

At a "Latinx IncluXion" conference, Jill Biden says the Hispanic community is as "unique" as tacos.pic.twitter.com/Vb5wJyYGWB — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) July 11, 2022

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement that Biden and her speech writers ought to “better understand the complexities of our people” who should not be reduced to stereotypes.

“NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos,” NAHJ tweeted.

“Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.

Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities.



We are not tacos.



Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.



Do not reduce us to stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/KQIq5gwsht — NAHJ (@NAHJ) July 12, 2022

READ MORE: President Biden Arrives In Buffalo After Saturday’s Mass Killing

Dr. Jill Biden and her Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted an apology in response to being slammed for her remarks.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

Share your comments with us on social media.