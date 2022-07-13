T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Have Gotten “Ate The F*ck Up Lyrically” If He Were Still Alive Today

It’s a long-running debate whether many of the rappers of the 90s would be able to compete with today’s rappers. While many hold the 90s rappers in high regard compared to today’s rappers, some say otherwise.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, T-Pain believes the latter. In the interview he says that had 2Pac survived his 1996 shooting, he would have gotten his “ass ate the f*ck up lyrically” by rappers today and probably would have been killed sooner.

“‘Pac would’ve gotten killed sooner [if social media existed] and he would’ve gotten his ass ate the f*ck up lyrically,” T-Pain said. “Whoa, whoa, whoa. What!?” Akademiks said, heavily disagreeing with T-Pain’s comments, taking for example drill rappers who don’t rely on lyricism as much. T-Pain continued, saying that the reason 2Pac was considered a great lyricist was because nobody else had a “platform” back then. “Lyricism-wise, ‘Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered. Bro, ‘Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform.”

“If the platforms would’ve been what they are now, ‘Pac would’ve been ate the fuck up […] I’m just saying what we look at as ‘Pac’s greatest lyrics right is peanuts to what we hear today,” Pain added.

Akademiks went on to say that Pac was a “full poet” to which T-Pain agreed, but said that if social media was around during Pac’s time, more people would have been able to share their opinion and probably would not have called the late rapper a great lyricist.

“‘Pac is a full f*cking poet. Pac was — if not the — one of the greatest lyricist at the time, but if we would’ve had social media back then and everybody would’ve been able to have their opinion, there would’ve been way the f*ck more disrespectful n*ggas at the time. They would’ve been dying to be more disrespectful to ‘Pac.”

Apparently age would have been a factor and according to T-Pain, people would have discredited Pac if he was still alive and in his 50’s talking about the same things he talked about when he was younger.

“If ‘Pac was alive right now, they would’ve discredited everything he said just because he was old. That’s it. He would’ve been saying the same thing as the young n*ggas, but it would’ve been less credit ’cause he’s old. If ‘Pac was alive right now, over 20 years later, and he would’ve been talking that same sh*t that he’d been talking from the beginning, but somebody younger would’ve came and talked that sh*t a little more disrespectful would’ve stepped on somebody’s grave and that would’ve been the new n*gga and then all of a sudden, 2Pac would’ve been out of style.”

You can watch the full interview here. T-Pain’s comments come at the 2:32:00 mark.