Steve Harvey and Earn Your Leisure are partnering for Invest Fest 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will run on August 5-7 and offer a weekend of activities focused on investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Just announced to join Steve Harvey is billionaire television mogul, Tyler Perry. Perry joins a lineup of speakers that includes EYL hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J, Dame Dash, and more.

“Steve called Tyler and told him the importance of our work,” said Rashad Bilal. “When Steve asked him to come to Invest Fest, he accepted immediately. Mr. Perry will be going over his billion dollar business empire and how he maintains his independence.”

“People have got to start investing in themselves,” Steve Harvey says. “When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that?” He especially encourages people to go without preconceptions. “Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn’t see coming, but I was open to it.”

Invest Fest 2022, which is based on the immensely popular Earn Your Leisure podcast, combines entertainment and education equally. Participants will have access to the vendor marketplace, immersive financial activities, panel talks, food trucks, and live musical performances, among other events. Major celebrities and business people will also share their enlightening tales during live fireside chats and panel discussions.

“Steve’s illustrious career gives him an incredible reach around the world, which makes him a perfect partner as we’re on a mission to spread our message globally,” says EYL co-founder Troy Millings.

General admission tickets are available at $249, and Silver, Gold, and Lifetime VIP packages include backstage passes, a VIP networking event, musical performances, and even a private dinner with EYL and friends.