Blxst has dropped off the video for his single “Couldn’t Wait For It,” featuring Rick Ross from his Before You Go project.

The fourth and final chapter of the plot, “Couldn’t Wait For It” follows “Every Good Girl,” “Never Was Wrong,” and “Be Forreal.” In this final installment of the music video series, Blxst advances unabatedly in his career and the LA native travels to Atlanta to meet with Rozay. The two self-made executives sign contracts and lead a lavish lifestyle, giving Blxst a brief taste of what greatness will be like.

Blxst is currently on tour you can peep his dates here. The new vide is available below.

Advertisement