Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash is set for Friday and the CMG head has announced Lil Uzi Vert to join him on stage.

“#Memphis BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !!!” Gotti wrote. “For 1st TIme Ever I’m Bringing @liluzivert to Perform AT BIRTHDAY BASH 8. THIS BIGGEST SHOW OF DA YEAR !!!!!!! 7/15”

Fans can watch the 8th installment of the renowned Memphis mogul’s celebration, which will feature an all-star ensemble of friends and collaborators, live on Twitch starting at 8 pm CT on the Amazon Music channel. Tickets can still be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. The pre-show, hosted by Rob Markman and Wayno, will begin the webcast at 7 p.m. CT.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” Yo Gotti said. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedEx Forum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P, NLE Choppa, and others have all performed at the star-studded event in prior years.

Members of Gotti’s legendary CMG record label, including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and Big Boogie, performed at the most recent Birthday Bash in 2019. Gotti has grown the CMG empire since then, signing EST Gee, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, 10%, and, most recently, R&B artist Lehla Samia on May 1.

The annual tradition began in 2013, and as Gotti’s popularity grew – and he was able to acquire some of the biggest names in music to play at Birthday Bash – he finally took the show to new heights and to the FedEx Forum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies, in 2017.

Gotti’s 11th studio album, CM10: Free Game, was released earlier this year and opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it Gotti’s highest-charting album in his illustrious career. It was his first album since January 2020, and it had songs like “Cold Gangsta,” “Ya Bih,” “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” and others.

For more information on Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum). Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 6th at 10 am local Ticketmaster.com.