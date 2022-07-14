If 50 Cent is going to do one thing, its give somebody a shot. In May, it was announced that Mo’nique would be joining season 2 of BMF as Goldie. This happened after she came out and revealed the reason why she was blackballed by the industry following her Best Supporting Actress win for Precious at the Academy Awards.

Now it looks like Bobby Shmurda might be joining the Power Universe. In a new interview with HotNewHipHop, Shmurda said that he’s been in talks with 50 about joining the franchise.

“Me and 50 were on a two-hour call like two weeks ago,” Bobby said. “Some talent agents I was talking to, they help 50 with Power and STARZ and all that other sh*t. So you know he wants me to act, and they want me to act, so we just talking about a couple of sh*t right now.”

Advertisement

He added, “He got like 25 shows. You know, he called me like, ‘N*gga, you know I got like 25 shows. You ready to do 26 and 27?’ Like, stop playing, n*gga! You know I want this shmoney, n*gga!”

“Yo, I’m gonna call that n*gga as soon as we get off this interview. Yo 50, they want me in Power!” he said.

Shmurda would join a list of rappers that have made appearances in the Power Universe or are regulars on a series. Method Man, Redman, Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, and recently Freddie Gibbs have all made appearances or are regulars in a Power series.

You can watch the clip of Shmurda here.