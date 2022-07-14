In the last decade, every interview with former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown has gone viral because of his wild stories or comments. Admittedly, Brown has had struggles with drug addiction which more than likely contributes to his erratic and blunt behavior. But nonetheless, social media still goes crazy whenever he does an interview.

A clip from a recent interview with Cornbread TV, Brown spoke on a list of celebrities from Raven Symone, Nick Cannon, and Mariah Carrey, but his comments about Lil Bow Wow is what really got people’s attention.

“When’s the last time you watched 106 & Park,” the interviewer asked Brown. “The last time it was hot!” he responded. “When Lil Bow Wow was on there,” he added.

Advertisement

The interviewer asked Brown if he had a problem with Lil Bow Wow, to which the 34-year-old actor responded “I ain’t got a problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass p*ssy.” The room went silent following Brown’s bizarre comment and had the interviewer looking around to see if anybody else just heard what Brown had just said.

After the clip went viral, many could tell that Brown was most likely on drugs again and said that the former child star needs help. Bow Wow caught wind of the clip, and instead of angrily responding to Brown, agreed with the consensus that the actor might actually need some help.

“Dawg im just now seeing it. I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling … off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending… they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. shit be crazy,” Bow Wow tweeted, responding to one user.

Dawg im just now seeing it. I been wrapped up w work. I be chilling … off the grid not all on the net then ill look up and be trending… they know who names they gotta say to go viral for 24 hours. 🤣 shit be crazy. https://t.co/t4D8isR4Je — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 13, 2022

In a response to another user, Bow Wow said “Tweaked out… but you know dude really need help na im sayn? Thats why we aint trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!”