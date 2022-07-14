TV personality Charlamagne tha God and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change CEO Dr. Bernice A. King are among the next group of speakers announced for the United Justice Coalition’s (UJC’s) first social justice summit on July 23 in New York City at Center415. Additional speakers include award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, and national civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

Earlier this week, the UJC revealed the first round of speakers for its inaugural social justice summit on July 23. They include Grammy Award-winning musician and proponent of criminal justice reform Yo Gotti, New York Attorney General Letitia James, MSNBC host Ari Melber, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, Legal Action Center President Paul Samuels, University of California, Santa Cruz professor Craig Haney, and well-known psychologist and founder of The AAKOMA Project Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble.

At the UJC Summit, the speakers will take part in various panel discussions and town halls to address the condition of criminal justice reform, mental health, public safety, and other topics in the country. The UJC will make announcements about other speakers who will make up the summit’s final lineup of activists, entertainers, lawyers, businesspeople, professors, experts, and media figures.

The discussions will give the nation’s top thinkers a chance to work together in the spirit of social and racial justice to make positive changes in the following areas: laws/policies, mass incarceration, voter registration, education, civic action, and various spheres of influence like media, entertainment, and technology. Numerous social justice and criminal justice reform organizations will also be present at the conference so that people can become involved. The public is welcome to attend the convention for free. Registration is available here.

The UJC is a group of specialists from many fields who met informally in 2019 to exchange resources, knowledge, concepts, and support in an effort to coordinate tactical approaches to combat structural injustice across America.

Last month, Team ROC and United Justice Coalition’s founding member Dania Diaz spoke about the upcoming summit with The SOURCE. You can learn more here.