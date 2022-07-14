Daniel Kaluuya Will Not be in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Due to Filming Conflict with ‘Nope’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be without a major star. According to Variety, Daniel Kaluuya will now be in the sequel to the Marvel film that is set to release in November.

Kaluuya was in the first film as W’Kabi, the friend of King T’Challa and leader of the Border Tribe.

Kaluuya was in plans to return to the film, but conflicts with the soon-to-be-released film Nope, directed by Jordan Peele, did not allow it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bring back Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. Nope is set to open on July 22.