Billion-streaming buzzworthy singer and songwriter, dancer, choreographer, and producer DaniLeigh returns with the release of her brand-new video, “Dead To Me” available via Def Jam Recordings.

In support of “Dead To Me,” People Magazine exclusively shares Danileigh’s in-depth interview with iHeart Radio’s on-air personality Angie Martinez to discuss the past two tumultuous years, her relationships, motherhood, and what’s next for the artist.

“Dead To Me”is the first new single for DaniLeigh, since she highly praised album Movie and film counterpart of 2020, which included her three single + video successes of that year: “Levi High”, (precursor to the “Levi High Challenge” TikTok compilation video); “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign (whose sizzling video was shot on location in DaniLeigh’s ancestral Dominican Republic); and “Monique,” soundtrack of Finish Line’s high-profile #ShoesSoFresh campaign.

In support of that campaign, DaniLeigh personally appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Durk, which generated over 30 million streams, and over 13 million YouTube views in its first three weeks.

BET Awards “Best New Artist” nominee and Rolling Stone Break­through Artist DaniLeigh crossed over the prestigious 1 billion cumulative global streams threshold with her RIAA platinum smash singles “Lil Bebe” remix featuring Lil Baby (2018), and “Easy” remix featuring Chris Brown (2019).

Watch the new video above and the interview with Angie Martinez.