

The Fierce Awakens,” the 15th episode of the fifth season of Raven’s Home, premiered on Friday, and episode writer Nori Reed posted to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, writing that she “may have created the first ever trans character for the Disney Channel.

Transgender actress Juliana Joel makes history by portraying the first trans character in Disney’s Raven’s Home.

Juliana Joel is an actress, known for Truly, Madly, Crazy!, Full Beat (2018), and Always. Additionally, actress Juliana Joel is well-known for her work on American Gigolo (2022), Absolute Dominion, and Disney Television Discovers Talent Showcase (2021).

In addition, she is currently in the headlines after she is portraying the role of a transgender in Disney’s latest show called the Raven’s home. Moreover, this has received so much media attention because this is the first live-action trans character on the network.

1st out Trans character on Disney Channel? I can finally share that I’ve joined the season 5 cast of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel !

Growing up as a kid in Florida (like many other kids) I dreamt of being on the Disney Channel, specifically on That’s So Raven. It was my favorite show & Raven Baxter was my best friend in my mind. It was my escape from what I was going through internally. Coming from a typical Puerto Rican family, I didn’t think being an actor was possible esp for someone like me, I thought you had to be born into that world. Fast forward to becoming an actor I then told myself I wasn’t young enough to be on Disney anymore & even if that wasn’t the case I’m TRANS! I’d never seen an out trans actor or character on the Disney Channel. EVER. Needless to say I cried in my dressing room after walking onto that set the first time. It was a moment where it hit me that I not only get to live out my childhood dream on a version of my favorite show…I get to do it as my authentic self and with a character that is openly trans. But it was really more than just being on the show. With all of the anti-trans hate and narratives in media and society, it was a win. I claimed a dream and space for myself while so much of the world is trying to erase me & my community. And now I get to be that person I wish I had to watch on TV growing up. So never tell yourself it can’t happen because it can, in ways you never dreamt possible.

Massive shout out to @norireed the writer of this episode who created my character Nikki. She is such a talented, badass person and comedic genius.

And of course thank you to the entire cast & crew for being so welcoming, every episode was such a blast to be a part of. Go check out the crazy talented main cast of the show.

Ready to meet Nikki?! Make sure to tune in to tonight’s episode “The Fierce Awakens” directed by @ianreedkesler 6PM PST/ 9PM EST on @disneychannel & @disneynow 💜