Jay-Z is arguably the greatest rapper of all time and one of the greatest artists, taking into consideration his skill level, longevity, impact, and discography. Just last year Complex ranked Hov as having the most unbeatable discography in hip hop.

However, Jay hasn’t dropped a solo album since 2017’s acclaimed 4:44 album executive produced by No ID, and since 2018’s Everything Is Love with Beyoncé. Despite having popped out for a feature on Kanye’s “Jail” and Pusha-T’s “Neck and Wrist,” many are speculating that Jay-Z’s focus is no longer music and that maybe we are going to soon see the retirement of one of the greatest rappers ever.

Jay-Z addressed these retirement rumors on a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart series. The comedian asked the multi-hyphenate whether or not he’s retired, to which Hov replied “Nah I’ve tried that,” referencing his brief retirement from rap after dropping 2003’s The Black Album, which was supposed to be his last album before retirement.

“I just needed a break. But I really thought that I was really burnt out at that time. I was releasing an album every year. ’96, ’97, ’98, and in between that, soundtracks, other people’s albums, Roc-A-Fella, touring, back to back. I just looked up one day and I was like ‘I’m tired.’ I had never been on vacation until like, I want to say 2000, my whole life. I was just really burnt out at that moment.”

Hov went on to say that he is currently not working on an album and doesn’t have plans to, but doesn’t want to say that he is retired.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, so who am I to shut it off? And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open.”

You can check out the clip below.