Blue Water Road was performed by Kehlani for the first time ever at “Grey Goose Essences IN BLOOM, Imagined by Kehlani” on Sunday night in NYC!

For the first time ever, the GRAMMY-nominated singer played songs from her album Blue Water Road, including “Melt,” which she dedicated to her girlfriend, artist 070 Shake, who was present. Kehlani was moved to tears at the conclusion of the performance. She thanked the crowd for singing along with her word-for-word and expressed her excitement for her upcoming world tour.

The first-ever performances of Kehlani’s brand-new songs, including as “Melt,” “Up At Night,” and “Altar,” as well as beloved standards like “Toxic,” “Nights Like This,” and “Hate The Club,” enthralled the crowd.

The singer, who was joined onstage by 070 Shake, was lovely in a yellow skirt and top combo and white cowboy boots. She was decked out head to toe in the season’s hottest clothing line, Diesel. Even better, the entire audience joined in when Kehlani sang “Happy Birthday” to a fan who was enjoying their special day. As Kehlani’s official opener, model and performer DJ Millie spun lively music as fans streamed into the gorgeous venue, bringing a lot of enthusiasm to the audience. Three Grey Goose Essences cocktails were served to concertgoers, including the Kehmami, which was Kehlani’s exclusive serving and quickly sold out.

You can see images from the night below.

Photographer Credit: Craig Barrit /Getty Images for Grey Goose vodka and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka