Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate — TMZ reports. The news arrives days before the birth, which marks Khloe and Tristan’s second child together, but the Chicago Bulls basketball player’s fourth child. The timeline reveals that the two planned and arranged for a second child together prior to the break-up following news of Tristan cheating on the Kardashian, which resulted in the birth of his third child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

Khloe and Tristan split last summer following the reveal and public apology from Thompson. The revelation of Thompson’s infidelities was showcased on the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The two have been seen spending time together as a family recently.

In the new season, Khloe and Tristan have discussed expanding their family and rekindling their love at its foundation. Khloe and Tristan were on hand for the proposal of Khloe’s sister Kourtney and rock star Travis Baker in Malibu, California last year.

