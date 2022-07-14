After a show-stopping performance at this year’s BET Awards, rising R&B sensation Muni Long supports the release of her new EP with the release of her new visual for the lead single “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie. Watch the new video now.

In the clip for the catch tune — inspired by the 1995 hit “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJ’s — Muni and Saweetie use the dating site Blk to get with some hot guys. Muni matches with a dude who drives a truck that sells candy and ice cream and rides around with him while enjoying some popsicles. Meanwhile, Saweetie plays basketball in her bedroom with another guy before collapsing on the bed with him.

The clip ends with the two judging what seems to be an impromptu dance contest, where squads of women and men dance to “Baby Boo” on a makeshift outdoor stage.

“Baby Boo” is the first single from Muni’s EP, Public Displays of Affection Too.

Saweetie appears on the song and video courtesy of Warner Records. The new five-song EP from Muni Long is available everywhere via Supergiant Records/Def Jam/Universial. Watch the new single and stream the full project above.