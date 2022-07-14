LeBron James and LIFEWTR, a premium bottled water company, have announced a multi-year relationship that combines James’ love of storytelling, community, and empowerment with LIFEWTR’s goal of enabling people to thrive.

“I’ve always loved LIFEWTR and how every detail – from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand’s efforts to champion diverse voices – serves a bigger purpose,” said LeBron James. “LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we’ll do together.”

Since the brand’s launch in 2017, LIFEWTR has taken pride in offering customers reviving hydration in the manner intended by nature. It does this using its reverse osmosis technology to remove contaminants to produce pure, pristine water and incorporate electrolytes for a smooth, crisp flavor. The launch of specific content will be a part of the new LIFEWTR partnership with LeBron, which will be unveiled later this year.

“LeBron James’ unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive,” says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand’s commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish.”

His partnership with LIFEWTR marks the next stage in James’ continuous engagement with PepsiCo. The collaboration’s evolution supports the commitments PepsiCo has made to its Racial Equality Journey. Like LIFEWTR, PepsiCo has a track record of assisting diverse communities. Through a $400 million and $172 million investment over five years, the PepsiCo Racial Equity Journey seeks to elevate diverse voices within the organization and among its supply chain partners. In the communities, it serves while also assisting in removing enduring racial barriers for Black and Hispanic Americans.