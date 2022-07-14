Prime Video has officially released the trailer for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. The documentary will be available for worldwide streaming on August 26.

At the Tribeca Festival last month, the full-length documentary had its world premiere, which was followed by a performance by Lil Baby.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

“This project has been in the works for several years now, during some of the most difficult times our country has faced,” said director Karam Gill. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire filmmaking team and the continued collaboration between Quality Films and MGX Creative to create another meaningful project that sheds light on larger societal issues. Lil Baby is someone who truly defied the odds, and I hope his story can bring positivity into our world.”

“With this documentary we got to highlight the obstacles and all the deep work that had to happen to get to where Lil Baby is now,” said producer Pierre “P” Thomas. “This raw footage is a powerful way to see that, and to see the negatives that were turned to positives. People will be beyond inspired.”

“Baby, like so many in this country, went through so many obstacles that could have thrown him into many bad places in life. To watch him come through to such a positive side is essential for people to see,” said producer Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “This documentary has the ability to change lives if viewers can believe just like he did.”

The documentary’s synopsis reads Untrapped is:

An intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits.

You can see the trailer below.