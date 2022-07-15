TikTok users may now create anything they want using Beyoncé’s complete discography as inspiration. Beyoncé’s body of work and the impending new era will be celebrated by the TikTok community worldwide with the new song “Break My Soul” and songs like “Halo” and “Single Ladies.”


The legend recently shared her first TikTok, a collection of imaginative user-generated video that was inspired by her music and persona. In it, she thanked all of the platform’s users for their support and made great promises for the future.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” says Beyoncé in the caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

You can see  Beyoncé’s first TikTok below.

