Comic-Con will return for a full-scale convention in San Diego next week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event kicks off next Thursday, July 21 and will feature an appearance from William Shatner who’ll talk about the new documentary on his career plus his recent trip to space.

Next Friday, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne will unveil a limited edition comic book with Todd McFarlane, creator of the Spawn series, and Amazon will give fans a first look at the new Lord of the Rings series.

On Saturday, July 23rd, HBO will present its prequel to Game of Thrones. Returning this year, the Stern Pinball Pop-up Arcade will include all of the latest Stern Pinball machines featuring the award-winning Insider Connected platform.

All Comic-Con attendees are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

