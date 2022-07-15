DJ Premier has released his first project since Gang Starr’s One Of The Best Yet, in DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1. The new release features Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody and Slick Rick.

“I will always seize the moment of being unique when it comes to releasing music,” said Premier. “To be a part of Hip Hop 50 is an additional blessing to preserving the culture.”

The release is the first of 10 EPS with new music. The next 9 editions will be curated by Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy.

The new agreement between Mass Appeal and The Orchard will provide distribution for the full series. This project, which brings together some of the biggest names in hip hop, will strengthen the #HipHop50 movement by honoring some of the most recent and greatest artists to do it while also capturing 50 years of culture. Various philanthropic groups, including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2024, will receive a share of all #HipHop50 revenues.

To commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, Mass Appeal has launched a big #HipHop50 project that features strategic alliances, all-encompassing worldwide activations, and creative content and programming. In order to offer live event content, Mass Appeal has announced its relationship with Live Nation Urban. This collaboration will produce moments that will unite the voices that made hip hop a way of life, from Park Jams to Festival stages.