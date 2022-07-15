Drake is overseas in Sweden, and rumors late Thursday night swirled, stating The Boy was arrested after being found with marijuana. Sweden is notably the same place that held A$AP Rocky in custody, leading to then-President Trump attempting to show force but possibly making the case worse.
Throughout the night, tweets fired off, hoping for the best for Drake or just reaching for jokes.
However, Phil Lewis of The Huff Post was able to get in contact with Swedish police and Drake’s team to confirm that the Canadian is not arrested.
Advertisement
Drake is about to do something dope for The 6ix, though.