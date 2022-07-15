Drake’s Team Shuts Down Rumor He is Jailed in Sweden

Drake is overseas in Sweden, and rumors late Thursday night swirled, stating The Boy was arrested after being found with marijuana. Sweden is notably the same place that held A$AP Rocky in custody, leading to then-President Trump attempting to show force but possibly making the case worse.

Throughout the night, tweets fired off, hoping for the best for Drake or just reaching for jokes.

Drake is about to come out of 5 hour lockup talking about Swedish mob ties. 10 AM in Stockholm Freestyle. — yes. (@iAmTerrace) July 15, 2022

how y’all telling Biden to free Drake bro he not even from the United States 😭😭😭 — bj 🕷 (@theekiddbj) July 15, 2022

Drake returning to the U.S after getting arrested in Sweden : pic.twitter.com/Exb4pUlrLQ — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 15, 2022

However, Phil Lewis of The Huff Post was able to get in contact with Swedish police and Drake’s team to confirm that the Canadian is not arrested.

From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2022

Drake is about to do something dope for The 6ix, though.