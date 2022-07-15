We couldn’t help but notice how beautiful Cardi looked in the “Hot Sh*t video that dropped on Tuesday, July, 12 featuring Ye and Lil Durk. The video shows Cardi defying gravity and scaling the NYC skyline, playing with fire in an all-white room, and an all-out icy diamond look from the jewelry, and make-up down to the stiletto nail tips. Cardi’s Glam Squad definitely understood the assignment when it came to creating the looks. Nothing about Cardi looked regular smegular in this video, and with Law Roach on fashion; Tokyo Styles on hair; Marie Nailz on the stiletto Crystal Clar nails and Erika La’Pearl on makeup, there was no detail overlooked. We became obsessed with everything about it, especially makeup. Thankfully for us, her MUA, Erika La’ Pearl revealed a few of her face card secrets and the exact products she used on her with all of her Instagram followers and we are forever grateful. To get the look, we gathered all the products and shopping info that you’ll need to keep your face card tight for the rest of the summer.

The Diamond Look

Eyeliner Shop Fleeky Crystal Crease Eyeliner, $19

Lashes

Lash Envy Bare 06, $5

Overall Look

EYES

New Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Eye Palette

CHEEKS

Pat McGrath Labs x Brigerton Love at First Blush Divine Blush and Glow Trio, $52.

LIPS

PAT McGRATH LABS’ Lip Fetish Balm in ‘NUDE VENUS’, $38

Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in ‘CONTOUR’, $29