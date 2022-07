Three-time Grammy-winning legend Ne-Yo’s new album Self Explanatory is now available.

The new release features the single “Handle Me Gently,” along with “Layin’ Low, “U 2 Luv,” and more. The album recruits Jeremih, Yung Bleu, Trippie Redd, and Zae France for the release.

You can hear the new album and see the videos for “Don’t Love Me” and “You Got The Body,” courtesy of Motown Records below.

Advertisement