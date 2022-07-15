PETA named the Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2022, and this year’s winners are Latin singer Anitta and Lenny Kravitz.

Brazilian superstar Anitta, who went vegan after watching the documentary Cowspiracy, is so committed to promoting plant-powered meals that when she’s not headlining at Coachella, she’s the face of an international vegan meat brand based in her home country.

As she says, “Who has tasted plant meat? It’s like me: innovative, super hot, and good for the environment!”

“With more than 65 million followers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who are inspiring countless people to go their way and let love rule by keeping animals off their plates,” says PETA Senior Vice President of Communications Lisa Lange.

Kravitz, who maintains lush gardens full of healthy fruits and vegetables at his homes in Brazil and the Bahamas, credits vegan eating with helping him maintain his rock-star physique—as the “Fly Away” singer puts it, going vegan is “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals.”

PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 are showing the world what it means to thrive on planet-protecting, plant-powered meals.”

Previous winners of the annual contest include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Jhené Aiko, Anderson .Paak, and Leona Lewis.

Everyone who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year; reduces their risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint.

According to the United Nations, a global shift toward vegan meals is necessary to combat the worst effects of the climate catastrophe.

We’re naming our Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 ⭐️ @LennyKravitz & @Anitta!



They inspire folks to show compassion to all animals, remind everyone that being vegan is the best way to help protect our planet, & so much more — proving true beauty radiates from the inside out 💖 pic.twitter.com/5NP13RJ6OF — PETA (@peta) July 14, 2022

